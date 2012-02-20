Victoria Beckham may be difficult to read from a public profile standpoint, but deep down inside, she's dealing with the balancing act called life.

So when the 37-year-old mom of four, who presented a collection at New York Fashion Week Feb. 15, showed up in London on Saturday like a less-polished version of herself, the star had some frank words for her critics.

"Look, if people want to say I'm miserable then so be it," she told the Daily Mirror. "I'm really not. I have a lot on my plate. I'm not going to lie about it, I'm tired. I'm really tired but I'm also very happy with my life."

Beckham, who lives in Los Angeles with her L.A. Galaxy soccer star husband David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 9, Cruz, 6, and Harper, 7 months, has spent the past few weeks jetting to New York and her homeland, England. Along for the ride? Baby Harper.

"I'm not getting much sleep at all," she continued to The Mirror. "Harper's not sleeping that great, and I've been taking Skype business calls throughout the night, too, because of the collections. I'm up with the baby as all mums are, and I wouldn't have it any other way. There's not a team of people doing it for me."

Over the past year, both David and Victoria have been moving full speed ahead with their businesses. Earlier this month, David launched an underwear line at H&M -- his first brand into apparel.

Victoria's new dress line, Victoria Victoria Beckham, just hit stores with its spring collection while her new collection for Victoria Beckham is being reviewed by buyers for the fall/winter.

"I'm basically just like any woman who's working and has lots of children -– it's tough," she added.

