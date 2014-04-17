Us Weekly

Turning 40 never looked so good! Victoria Beckham celebrated her big 4-0 milestone by spending time with her husband David Beckham and their four children. Better yet? The former soccer pro went shirtless for the special occasion.

"Having a wonderful day with my family x vb," the British fashion designer wrote via Twitter on Thursday, April 17. Alongside the caption, she shared a sweet (and hot!) snapshot of the married couple of 14 years sprawled out on a couch. Her hunky beau, 38, went shirtless while she wore what appears to be a red-and-white striped bikini.

The former Spice Girl recently opened up about her husband back in February. (The pair are parents to Brooklyn, 14, Romeo, 11, Cruz, 8, and Harper, 2.)

"[He] is the most wonderful man I have ever met. He's a fantastic father," she said in Allure's March issue. "He's incredibly talented, a wonderful husband. I supported him for many years, and he's proud of me. He supports me. We're very equal at home."

