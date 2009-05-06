Victoria Beckham shows even more skin in a new Armani underwear ad.

The mother of three, 35, unveiled her new 20-foot banner -- from the Emporio Armani womens underwear advertising campaign for Autumn/Winter 2009/10 -- Wednesday of Macy's Herald Square in NYC.

Beckham -- who once said she had "saggy skin" and looked "really awful" naked -- previously doffed her duds for the designer's spring/summer 2009 ad campaign (shot by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott).

"It's an honor to have been selected by Mr. Armani to represent the Emporio Armani Underwear brand and to execute his vision with the incredibly talented team of Mert & Marcus," she said at the time.

Last year, her husband, soccer stud David Beckham, posed for the designer in his briefs.