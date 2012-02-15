Victoria Beckham Takes David Beckham's Underwear Ad by the Balls
Victoria Beckham and her daughter, Harper, 7 months, have been taking New York Fashion Week by storm. But they're not the only Beckham family members to be causing a stir in the Big Apple!
One of the city's newest larger-than-life photos splayed on the side of a building features an underwear-clad David Beckham, which advertises his latest underwear collection for H&M.
To capture the her hubby's giant moment, Victoria, who is known for her cool, stoic demeanor, showed off her humorous side in a funny photo posted on David's Facebook page, where she cupped her hubby's unmentionables.
"So proud of my wife taking #NYFW by the balls," he wrote jokingly with the pic of his wife.
