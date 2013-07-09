Victoria Beckham brought a bit of L.A. to Wimbledon! The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer wore a sexy slip dress that was perhaps more suitable for the boudoir at night than a tennis stadium during the day.

While most of the spectators dressed in their Sunday best to watch Andy Murray win the men's final on July 7, Beckham opted to wear a delicate, clingy, lacey black spaghetti-strap dress by Louis Vuitton that hit just above the knees. Interestingly, Murray's girlfriend, Kim Sears, cheered him on from the stands that same day in a modest, mint-colored, long-sleeved tunic by -- guess who? -- Victoria Beckham!

While the black negligee-like number was certainly an odd fashion choice for a sports outing, Beckham, 39, seem typically nonplussed as she sat in the prestigious Royal Box next to chef Gordon Ramsay's wife, Tana.

