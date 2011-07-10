At long last, the Beckhams have a baby girl!

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham gave birth to a daughter at 7:55 a.m. Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Already mom to sons Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 8, and Cruz, 6, with husband of 12 years David Beckham, this is the first girl for the 37-year-old fashion designer.

The couple's rep Jo Milloy tells Us Weekly the "happy and healthy" little girl weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz. "David and Victoria Beckham are delighted," Milloy said. "Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are excited to welcome their new baby sister to the family."

Just two days before, soccer star David, 36, went stag to an intimate Friday reception held at British Consul-General Barbara Hay's L.A. residence in honor of Prince William and Duchess Kate. "Victoria really wanted to come but she is just so tired at the moment. She sent you both lots of love," Beckham told William, 29, apologetically. (The Beckhams were among the celeb guests at the royal wedding in London on April 29.)

"Don't be silly," the Prince replied. "Please send her all out love and tell her good luck with it all."

With a testosterone-filled household, it's no wonder why Beckham longed for baby girl. "When we first found out, we went for the scan and they said, 'Oh, it's a boy,'" David told Jimmy Kimmel in March. "I was like, 'Great,' and Victoria was like, 'Ugh. Another penis in the house.' She thinks there's too many in the house already. So then we went back for the next scan and they said, 'Oh, we think it's a girl.'"

The couple's sons even pitched a few ideas for their little sister's name. "We've got a few in mind, but we've also said to the boys, 'Give us some ideas,'" David explained. "When we got told it was a boy, Romeo was like, 'How about Justin Bieber Beckham?' So now that we know it's a girl, he's like, 'What about Justine Bieber Beckham?'"

