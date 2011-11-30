Fashionista in training!

Just like mom Victoria Beckham, 37, 5-month-old Harper Seven has quite the impressive (and expensive!) wardrobe, including $50 Chloe tights, a $153 Bonpoint dress and a $50 headband.

"She has so many little dresses!" dad David told Us Weekly. The soccer star, 36, has even been channeling his inner stylist. "I didn't realize how excited I would get over buying hair bows," he said laughing.

And when it comes to looking after their newest addition, the Beckhams have plenty of help from Harper's older brothers: Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 9, and Cruz, 6: "They feed her and change diapers," says David.

