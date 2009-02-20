Saks Fifth Avenue has dropped Victoria Beckham's dVb denim collection. The decision reportedly comes after Beckham decided to peddle her upscale dress line through rival store, Bergdorf Goodman.

Department store feuds aside, sources at Saks report that Beckham's denim line sold poorly because "Nobody wanted to buy $300 jeans from someone who is not a trained designer."

Too bad Vic's pricey jeans didn't automatically whittle wearers down to Posh Spice proportions, because those would be some magical pants that consumers might have shelled out for.