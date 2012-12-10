Tom Cruise's Oblivion trailer gets released, Teri Hatcher turns 48 and the Beckhams go on holiday for the holidays: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Monday's roundup!

Beckham family vacation! David and Victoria Beckham flew with their sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper to mum and dad's hometown of London for the holidays. Check out the adorable photos. (PopSugar)

Is Matt Bomer too old to play Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey? (The Stir)

Theater review: Katie Holmes is "beautiful -- even when trying to be dowdy" in Dead Accounts.(Zap2It)

Watch Tom Cruise in the new trailer for his upcoming sci-fi film Oblivion. (Just Jared)

Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson show off their muscles on Pain & Gain movie poster. (ET Online)

Big movies coming up! Check out a preview of the new films arriving in time for the holidays. (The Daily Beast)

HBO's Girls is getting its own soundtrack. Find out when it will hit stores! (Vulture)

Teri Hatcher celebrates her 48th birthday! See other former Bond girls (like Halle Berry, Jane Seymour and Denise Richards here) then and now. (toofab)

Fred Perry is teaming up with No Doubt to design a ska and reggae-inspired collection. (Fashionista)

