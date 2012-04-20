She may not be a licensed driver, but that hasn't stopped Victoria Justice from helping those who are learning to become better, safer motorists.

The Victorious actress stopped by Us Weekly's New York City offices Wednesday to talk about her involvement in The Allstate Foundation and National Organizations for Youth Safety's Act Out Loud campaign.

PHOTOS: Stars on wheels

"I don't even even have my license yet! It's mainly because my schedule has been crazy. I only had six days off last year," Justice explained. "I want to take my time, and I want to feel confident behind the wheel."

"I would encourage other kids to not rush out and get their licenses if they don't feel ready. Take it at your own pace," she added. "It doesn't make you a nerd . . . although I kind of feel like one for being 19 and not having my license!"

When the Nickelodeon star learned that 11 teens die in car crashes daily, and that automobile accidents are the No. 1 cause for teen deaths, she felt compelled to take action.

VIDEO: Victoria takes Us dress shopping for the Teen Choice Awards

"The summer months are actually when teens are most at risk," Justice told Us. "Hearing those statistics, it's so sad. It made me emotional and want to use my voice to help make a difference and help lower these numbers."

To learn more about Justice's involvement with The Allstate Foundation and National Organizations for Youth Safety's Act Out Loud campaign, watch the exclusive video above now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Victoria Justice, 19: I Don't Have My Driver's License Yet!