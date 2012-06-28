NEW YORK (AP) -- Victoria Justice recently dropped a soundtrack for her hit Nickelodeon series "Victorious," but she's also in the process of developing her own sound as a solo act.

"I want to write music that's going to appeal to everyone," Justice said in a recent interview. "As far as production, I don't think I've quite found my sound yet ... I want to work with producers who are unique and have a different sound."

Justice, 19, says she's unsure when she'll release her own material, but "Victorious 2.0" — the show's second soundtrack — debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard charts this month. Justice co-wrote some of the tracks, which also features her cast mates, and said making music for the show is helping her grow as an artist.

Currently in its third season, "Victorious" airs Saturdays. She said despite the show's young nature, the soundtrack is for all ages.

"It's just not kid's music. A lot of the lyrics are actually smart and sophisticated," she said.

The entertainer said her musical influences range from Britney Spears to Carole King. The teen only had six days off last year, and her schedule will get even busier when she launches her tour Aug. 2 in Costa Mesa, Calif. It wraps up Sept. 14 in Allegan, Mich.

"I want my sound to be different from the music that's been on `Victorious,'" she said. "I want there to be a distinction between `Victorious' songs and Victoria Justice songs."

Justice will expand her brand when she appears opposite Chelsea Handler and Johnny Knoxville in the film "Fun Size," the directorial debut by "Gossip Girl" and "The O.C." creator Josh Schwartz.

In the film, Justice's character hopes to attend New York University, but in real life she says she doesn't have plans to go to college.

"To be honest with you I'm so busy," she said. "I don't have any time to think about college right now. I feel like maybe down the road I might take online college courses in subjects I'm interested in like English and psychology."

The film is in theaters Oct. 12.

————

Online:

http://www.victoriajustice.net/

http://www.nick.com/shows/victorious/

————

Follow Mesfin Fekadu on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/musicmesfin