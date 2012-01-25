When Victoria Justice arrived at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the Nickelodeon star had no idea she'd run into her first boyfriend Dillion Moore.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's friendliest exes

"It's kind of funny. It's my first time at Sundance, seeing The First Time for the first time, and I ran into my first boyfriend at the premiere!" the 18-year-old actress told Us Weekly at the LiveStyle Lounge Sunday.

VIDEO: Victoria takes Us dress shopping for the Teen Choice Awards

Moore wasn't looking to rekindle the flame, Justice clarified. "He was just here with school. He's a really huge film buff and I was around 15 and 16 when we were together," Justice explained. "He's just always loved films and that's something that we had in common."

PHOTOS: Stars at last year's Sundance Film Festival

Justice even tweeted a photo with Moore on Saturday, proving that there's no bad blood between them. "It was crazy to see him here," she told Us.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly