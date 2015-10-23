There was a Victoria's Secret Angels spotting in Venice beach on Oct. 22 that gave us major body envy.

Models Elsa Hosk and Jac Jagaciak flaunted their toned stomachs while roller-skating along the bike path for a new Victoria's Secret campaign.

Elsa wore a bright sports bra with black three-quarter length yoga pants as she held on to Jac, who rocked a side-tie crop-top herself. The pair joined hands while attempting to balance on wheels, and giggling all the while.

Not only are we envious of those bodies, but we would love to spend our day working out in the California sun! Soak it up for us, girls!