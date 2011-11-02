With the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taping less than a week away, this year's models are kicking their beauty regime into high gear.

Us Weekly caught up with two of the lingerie label's Angels, Candice Swanepoel and Erin Heatherton, in NYC on Tuesday to see how they're prepping their abs, legs, skin and money-making assets for the sexiest night on TV.

"To prepare, I just work out and try to relax as much as I can," Swanepoel, 23, told Us at the brand's launch for their new Angel fragrance and Dream Angels Bra. "I take three days off before the show and I get a facial, I do a hair mask -- anything to feel gorgeous!"

"I'm definitely drinking more water -- you need it to be beautiful," added Heatherton, 22. "I'm putting oil on my face, which I never used to do, but it's actually really nice. I use Rodin Luxury Face Oil ($140, oliolusso-shop.com) at night, and it keeps my skin hydrated and refreshed for the day -- not tired from all the makeup. And I basically make sure that I'm well rested -- that's the most important thing."

Other Angels who will strut their stuff in mechanical wings this year include veterans Lily Aldridge, Chanel Iman, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio. (They'll walk to the beats of performances by Maroon 5, Kanye West and Cee Lo Green.)

And while Miranda Kerr (who sat out of last year's show due to baby Flynn) will be decked out in this year's $2.5 million Fantasy Bra, Swanepoel will be the Angel to kick things off.

"It is quite a bit of pressure because so many people are watching. I'm opening the show, so it's a little scary, but it's amazing to be trusted with starting the energy of the show," said Swanepoel.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, November 29 on CBS.

