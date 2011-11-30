On Tuesday night, 38 Victoria's Secret Angels worked the runway during CBS' airing of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, dubbed as "The sexiest night on television."

Highlights from the glittery catwalk included blonde bombshell Candice Swanepoel, who was tasked with opening the show and Brazilian beauty Alessandra Ambrosio, who donned some seriously heavy wings.

"It's amazing to be trusted with starting the energy of the show," Swanepoel gushed to Us Weekly.

"Before the show I got my trainer and did lots of squats, focusing on the glutes and the core," Ambrosio told Us during the show's after party. "That helped me wearing the wings -- they were so heavy!"

Miranda Kerr (who made her runway return after skipping last year's show because of baby Flynn) was the main star of the night when she sparkled in the Victoria's Secret Treasure Fantasy Bra, valued at $2.5 million.

"I have always wanted to wear the Fantasy Bra, and when my agent called me and told me, I was so excited. It's magical. Felt like a million dollars. Or $2.5 million!" Kerr gushed to Us.

