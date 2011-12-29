This model's secret is out!

On Tuesday, the news came out that Alessandra Ambrosio is four months along with her second child -- which means she was pregnant during the taping of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

"When I first found out I was pregnant I thought, 'Oh my gosh I don't think I'm going to be able to walk on the show,' and I didn't tell anybody so no one knew at the show that I was pregnant," the Victoria's Secret Angel, 30, explained to Us Weekly. "A week before, I told my booker I don't think I'm going to be able to fit into the clothes because I gained a few pounds already, but we were just quiet. I cut all the sugars and sweets 10 days before and I got my trainer -- the one I usually get -- and we were doing lots of glutes and arms and back exercises."

On November 9 in New York, Ambrosio joined fellow Angels Lily Aldridge (who also just announced she's expecting), Miranda Kerr, Chanel Iman, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and 31 other models on the glittery runway for "TV's sexiest night on television," which aired on CBS November 29.

The baby-to-be will be the second for the Brazilian beauty and California businessman Jamie Mazur, her longtime fiance, who are already parents to daughter Anja, 3.

"I'm thrilled. I always wanted to have a big family so it was definitely my plan to have another baby," Ambrosia told Us. "When I found out I was pregnant I was just as happy as I could be and I'm just enjoying every day. I love being pregnant! My body loves to be pregnant. I don't feel nauseous. I get a little more hungry but I just feel great."

