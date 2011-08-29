LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Between Beyonce's baby bump and Lady Gaga dressed in drag, the Video Music Awards brought MTV its biggest audience ever.

The network says its annual show honoring the top music videos attracted 12.4 million viewers Sunday night, a nine percent growth from last year and a network record.

Lady Gaga dressed as her male alter-ego to open the show, where Adele and Katy Perry were the top winners with three trophies each.

But Beyonce overshadowed their performances and prizes with her own silent announcement: The 29-year-old entertainer revealed her pregnancy with husband Jay-Z by cupping her growing belly for photographers as she arrived. Later, after performing on the show, she unbuttoned her jacket and openly rubbed her tummy on stage.