"Bachelor Pad 2" star Vienna Girardi, Jake Pavelka's ex-fiancee, got a nose job on July 15, she tells Us Weekly exclusively. The rhinoplasty was performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose, whose daughter, Erica Rose, is another "Bachelor" alumna, and one of Girardi's "Bachelor Pad 2" co-stars.

What inspired the 25-year-old Florida native to go under the knife? "I thought it would give me confidence," says Girardi, whose engagement to Pavelka ended abruptly in June 2010. "I went through life questioning myself in the mirror, but I'm looking forward to my reflection now."

The talked-about reality star, who's now dating "Bachelorette" alumnus Kasey Kahl, is recuperating from her surgery not-so-painlessly in Los Angeles.

"It has only been a few days since my surgery and I'm in a ton of pain but the excitement of seeing my new nose soon is keeping me in good spirits," she tells Us.

Keeping her company?

"I have my wonderful boyfriend Kasey Kahl here taking care of me and my girlfriend Erica Rose."

