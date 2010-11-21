LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Vignettes from the 38th annual American Music Awards:

———

STARS COLLIDE: Just minutes before the show began, stars, set pieces and show workers literally collided in the wings of the Nokia Theatre stage. Presenter Samuel L. Jackson popped by wearing a black beret, just before Jenny McCarthy, who presented the night's first award, came through in a sparkly, one-shoulder minidress. She held her clutch purse and a script in one hand and checked her updo with the other as a throng of feather-clad, Mohawk-wearing dancers gathered for Rihanna's show-opening performance.

The Barbadian beauty brought up the rear. Wearing a bikini top and a cascade of red curls, she stood still for a last-minute dusting of powder, then climbed an orange construction ladder and perched herself atop the sculptural set. Producer Larry Klein scrambled backstage for a microphone to welcome the crowd inside the theater and fire them up for the performance-packed show.

Miranda Lambert sat patiently in her seat and producer Sean Garrett schmoozed with friends as an announcer's voice boomed: 30 seconds to showtime.

———

KEEPING IT COOL: An unusually chilly night in downtown Los Angeles night didn't stop the stars from showing a little skin as they arrived for the American Music Awards. Miley Cyrus struted down the Nokia Theatre's red carpet Sunday evening in a short ruffled gown with a flowing train, while Avril Lavigne rocked a geometric-print minidress, and Julie Benz shined in a strapless black-and-gold number.

"It's cold out here," said crooner John Legend, sporting a suit accented with piping.

Katy Perry was one of the few female artists who covered up on the red carpet. Between interviews, the "California Gurls" singer donned a long knit coat. She later ditched her entire ensemble when performing "Firework." Perry's male back-up dancers ripped off her red gown in the middle of her number to reveal a glittery pantsuit.

———

SKATING THROUGH: Olympic skater Johnny Weir presented the Latin music award on stage, then came backstage to dish about his latest effort: Serving as a judge on the new ABC show "Skating with the Stars." Weir said he was heading to the competition's production office when the American Music Awards ended to prepare for Monday's premiere.

"The set's gorgeous, the music's gorgeous, the costumes are great and the judges are wonderful," he said.

Weir attested that the show's contestants were training hard and that three front-runners had already emerged from the inaugural class of six celebrity skaters. While none will become Olympic contenders, he said they could learn some valuable lessons from skating.

"Skating has taught me so much, and the one thing it's taught me is never be afraid to fall down," he said. "I'm wearing heels and a dress, basically, with this blazer, and I'm not afraid, even if I fall down."

———

Online:

http://abc.go.com/shows/american-music-awards/