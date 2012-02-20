VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) -- Villanova University has canceled a workshop by a controversial gay performance artist, saying his shows aren't in keeping with the school's Catholic values.

Tim Miller tells The Philadelphia Inquirer ( http://bit.ly/zjK9s9) he was told about the cancellation of next month's planned workshop on Sunday.

Miller gained notoriety in 1990 when he and three others had grants vetoed by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Miller's work is frequently provocative and he's been arrested in the past for demonstrating for AIDS research funding.

In a statement, Villanova said it embraces intellectual freedom and academic discourse but had concerns about how Miller's work matches its "Catholic and Augustinian values and mission."

Miller says Villanova's decision wasn't necessarily surprising although he'd previously held a similar workshop at DePaul, the nation's largest Catholic University.

