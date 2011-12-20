Vin Diesel is set to rev his "The Fast And The Furious" franchise up to seven films after revealing scriptwriters are working on two sequels to "Fast Five."

The action man and his co-stars Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson struck gold with the fifth installment, which raked in $626 million at the box office earlier this year (2011).

Director Justin Lin subsequently revealed plans for a sixth movie, and now Vin Diesel has told The Hollywood Reporter that writers are also working on a seventh film.

He says, "With the success of this last one, and the inclusion of so many characters, and the broadening of scope, when we were sitting down to figure out what would fit into the real estate of number six, we didn't have enough space.

"We have to pay off this story, we have to service all of these character relationships, and when we started mapping all that out it just went beyond 110 pages. The studio said, 'You can't fit all that story in one damn movie!'"