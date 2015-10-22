A lean, mean, pre-teen, fighting machine! Vin Diesel's 7-year-old daughter is already probably tougher than you.

The actor's daughter, Hania Riley, is taking self-defense lessons from none other than Ronda Rousey, an Ultimate Fighting Championship stud and arguably the baddest woman on the planet.

Vin's little tyke, he said, is become a "beast."

Vin and Ronda befriended each other while filming "Furious 7," and somewhere along the way the admittedly over-protective father asked Ronda for assistance in teaching Hania how to hold her own, especially when it comes to the dating world in a decade or so.

"First of all, I feel sorry for anyone that has to (date my daughter). I wouldn't want that on my worst enemy because I'm just that kind of dad," he told WENN. "I've been thinking about this since the day I cut the umbilical cord, and because of that, I made a decision early on that I was going to do everything in my power to empower her to handle it herself."

Enter Ronda, UFC's biggest draw and undefeated champion. Realistically, nobody has ever even come close to beating her. Perhaps the same will be said for Hania in the future.

"Because of her 'auntie' Ronda Rousey, she is now an orange belt with stripes in Judo," Vin said. "I'm dealing with it early. I'm creating a beast, and I want her to be able to say no means no."

Attention all pre-teen boys, you've been warned.