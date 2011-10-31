LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Motley Crue singer Vince Neil plans to plead guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, pay a $1,000 fine and avoid trial on allegations that he poked his ex-girlfriend in a confrontation last March at a Las Vegas resort lounge.

Defense attorney David Chesnoff said Monday that a more serious misdemeanor charge of battery constituting domestic violence will be dropped when Neil enters his plea next Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court

Chesnoff says the 50-year-old Neil is "sorry he raised his voice."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the plea agreement Monday.

Neil was accused of poking the chest of Las Vegas entertainment reporter Alicia Jacobs in a casino comedy club March 24, and of cursing and pointing at Jacobs and two friends sitting with her.