Vince Neil to plead to disorderly conduct in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Motley Crue singer Vince Neil plans to plead guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, pay a $1,000 fine and avoid trial on allegations that he poked his ex-girlfriend in a confrontation last March at a Las Vegas resort lounge.
Defense attorney David Chesnoff said Monday that a more serious misdemeanor charge of battery constituting domestic violence will be dropped when Neil enters his plea next Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court
Chesnoff says the 50-year-old Neil is "sorry he raised his voice."
The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the plea agreement Monday.
Neil was accused of poking the chest of Las Vegas entertainment reporter Alicia Jacobs in a casino comedy club March 24, and of cursing and pointing at Jacobs and two friends sitting with her.