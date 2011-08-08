LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Motley Crue singer Vince Neil is getting an emergency postponement in his Las Vegas trial on misdemeanor charges stemming from a confrontation with an ex-girlfriend at a casino comedy club.

A Las Vegas judge granted the request Monday during a brief hearing. The trial was rescheduled for Nov. 7.

A lawyer for the 50-year-old rocker did not explain why he was requesting the continuance. Neil did not appear in court for the hearing.

Neil has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges.

He's accused of poking the chest of Las Vegas entertainment reporter Alicia Jacobs in a casino comedy club March 24, and cursing and pointing at Jacobs and two friends sitting with her.