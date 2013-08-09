Vince Vaughn and his wife welcome a baby boy
Entertainment Tonight
Vince Vaughn, 43, and his wife Kyla, 34, welcomed their second child, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, on Wednesday, People reports.
Vernon, who weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches long when he was born in a hospital outside of Los Angeles, is reportedly named after Vaughn's father, Vernon.
Pics: You Named Your Kid What?! Bizarre Celeb Baby Names
"The whole family is so excited to welcome this sweet boy into the world," the magazine quotes a friend of the couple. "I am sure Vince will have Vernon out on the ball field in no time!"
Pics: Adorable Tots -- Celebs and Their Cute Kids
The Vaughns already have one child together, their two-year-old daughter, Locklyn Kyla. They married in January 2010.
Keep clicking for more photos of Vince ...
Entertainment Tonight
Vince Vaughn, 43, and his wife Kyla, 34, welcomed their second child, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, on Wednesday, People reports.
Vernon, who weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches long when he was born in a hospital outside of Los Angeles, is reportedly named after Vaughn's father, Vernon.
Pics: You Named Your Kid What?! Bizarre Celeb Baby Names
"The whole family is so excited to welcome this sweet boy into the world," the magazine quotes a friend of the couple. "I am sure Vince will have Vernon out on the ball field in no time!"
Pics: Adorable Tots -- Celebs and Their Cute Kids
The Vaughns already have one child together, their two-year-old daughter, Locklyn Kyla. They married in January 2010.
Keep clicking for more photos of Vince ...