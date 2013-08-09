Vince Vaughn and his wife welcome a baby boy

Entertainment Tonight

Vince Vaughn, 43, and his wife Kyla, 34, welcomed their second child, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, on Wednesday, People reports.

Vernon, who weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches long when he was born in a hospital outside of Los Angeles, is reportedly named after Vaughn's father, Vernon.

Pics: You Named Your Kid What?! Bizarre Celeb Baby Names

"The whole family is so excited to welcome this sweet boy into the world," the magazine quotes a friend of the couple. "I am sure Vince will have Vernon out on the ball field in no time!"

Pics: Adorable Tots -- Celebs and Their Cute Kids

The Vaughns already have one child together, their two-year-old daughter, Locklyn Kyla. They married in January 2010.

Keep clicking for more photos of Vince ...