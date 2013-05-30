Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson aren't the Wedding Crashers they used to be. Eight years after the actors first teamed up on the big screen, the two will reunite in the upcoming comedy The Internship (in theaters June 7). Us Weekly caught up with the actors at the film's premiere in L.A. May 29. "It's always fun to work with Owen because I'm such a fan of his," Vaughn, 43, raved.

Wilson, 44, was equally excited to team up with his old pal. "I couldn't believe it had been so long since Wedding Crashers," the native Texan admitted. "There had been some ideas floating around, and when Vince had this idea for us to be interns at Google, it just seemed like a funny opportunity for us to make a movie."

In between films, both actors have been focused on their families. Vaughn married realtor Kyla Weber in January 2010 and welcomed daughter Locklyn that December; they're currently expecting a second child, due in August. Wilson, meanwhile, welcomed son Ford with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in January 2010.

"In Wedding Crashers we didn't have little kids visiting the set. It wouldn't have been appropriate maybe for little kids, but I think on The Internship it was nice," Wilson told Us. "It was nice to have my son visit -- and Vince's family."

Vaughn added, "My daughter came to set. That was awesome. I don't know if she'll remember it. She's so young! But it always makes it fun for me."

