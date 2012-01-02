The bromance lives on!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may be less-than-thrilled to move from Florence, Italy, back to Seaside Heights, N.J., to film Jersey Shore's fifth season, but his cast mates Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio can hardly wait to head back to the beach.PHOTOS: Jersey Shore's VIP hot spots

Moving back into their original Jersey Shore digs on Thursday's premiere, the guys immediately decide to reclaim their old bedroom and bunk together again this season.

VIDEO: LOL! Pauly and Vinny prank The Situation

"I'm so excited to see you!" Guadagnino, 24, enthuses to his pal, 31.

After they unpack, Guadagnino takes his bromance with DelVecchio to a new level.

VIDEO: Watch Vinny transform into a "fist-pumping" guido

"Me and Vinny are so excited [to be back in Jersey] that Vinny immediately jumps on my bed and dry humps me on my bed to break it in like old times," Del Vecchio says.

Watch more of the guys' move-in exploits in the exclusive preview clip above and tune in to the full Jersey Shore premiere Thursday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly