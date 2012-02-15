LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The NBA is down to include Vinny Guadagnino in the NBA All-Star celebrity game.

The "Jersey Shore" star is among the famous faces that will be included in the Feb. 24 celebrity game at the NBA All-Star Jam Session at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The NBA said Guadagnino rallied more than 2.7 million Twitter followers to convince the NBA to add him to the roster.

Other celebrity participants include singer Ne-Yo, rapper-actor Common, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor J.B. Smoove, comedian Kevin Hart, "The Voice" champion Javier Colon and "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. Among the former NBA players participating are Mitch Richmond, Penny Hardaway and Nick Anderson.

At last year's NBA All-Star celebrity game, Justin Bieber was won the Most Valuable Player award.

