Viola Davis: "I Am Not a Glam Woman"
She was one of the best dressed stars at the SAG Awards, but Viola Davis says her red carpet persona is just another role.
"I am not a glam woman," The Help actress confessed to Us Weekly at the Academy Awards Nominations lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif. Monday. "This is definitely a mask I put on for the public!"
The 46-year-old Oscar nominee posed for an edgy photo shoot in the new L.A. Times Magazine, where she showed off her natural hairstyle in several high-fashion looks by Jason Wu, Marchesa and Thierry Mugler.
However, she insists that her off-duty look isn't nearly as impressive.
"My biggest fear is that paparazzi with some like lens is going to come in my backyard and see me when I get in my pool!" she joked to Us. "That would be very unfortunate!"
