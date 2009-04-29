· Dakota Fanning sampling teriyaki dishes with some girlfriends at Katsuya Glendale.

· Alexandra Richards talking to partygoers about her French Bulldog at the Sanctuary Clothings Fall Preview.

· Ice-T and his wife Coco hanging out with Hip Hop Group Holistic at the Tribeca Film Festival.

· Taylor Momsen rocking out at Justin Tranter's show in NYC.

· Lil' Kim eating dinner with 20 friends at The Kress in LA.

· Josh Hartnett listening to J Josh Madden at The Eldridge in NYC.

· Kanye West seen drinking Guru energy drink while entering a recording studio in Hawaii.

· James Marsden picking up some cupcakes at Sprinkles in Beverly Hills.

· Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel drinking at the Thompson rooftop bar in Beverly Hills.

· Britney Spears dancing at her after-party at Phil Maloof's Sky Villa inside Palms Place Hotel & Spa.

· Jared Leto hanging out at the Coachella Belvedere IX Ballroom at the Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs.

· Lindsay Lohan looking at the worlds largest Lite-Brite at the Asics Paper Magazine party at MyHouse in LA.

· Hllary Duff and Natalie Portman leaving the Tribeca Film Festival DirectTV Lounge with L'OREAL gift bags in NYC.

· Audrina Patridge dancing around the pool at the Onitsuka Tiger bash at Indioasis Coachella.

· Sarah Jessica Parker filming a scene from Have You Heard About The Morgans? outside the soon-to-open Girard-Perregaux luxury Swiss watch boutique.