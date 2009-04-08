· Justin Long hanging out with pals at The Bank Nightclub in Las Vegas.

· Eddie Cibrian -- who had an affair with LeAnn Rimes -- sharing Yogen Fruz in Beverly Hills with his wife Brandi Glanville.

· Piers Morgan celebrating his birthday at Cecconi's in LA.

· Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo sharing a romantic dinner at Charles Restaurant in NYC.

See Nick and Vanessa's most romantic moments.

· Teri Hatcher chatting with friends at the Comedy for a Cure event in Hollywood.

· Alexis Bledel sharing cake with Amber Tamblyn at the Nylon 10th Anniversary Party at the Thompson LES in NYC.

· A solo Samantha Ronson - post-breakup with Lindsay Lohan - eating steak and some sides at Strip House in Las Vegas.

· Ed Westwick meeting fellow Brit Michael Caine for the first time at The Oak Room in NYC.

· See photos of Gossip Girl stars on the beach.

· Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis and their kids sharing filet mignon at Morton's The Steak House in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

· George Clooney sampling Gekkeikan Horin Sake and ignoring the advances of various women - at a bar in St. Louis, MO.

· Matt Damon bonding with Robert DeNiro at the opening of One&Only resort in Cape Town, South Africa.

· Natalie Portman - with her dog in tow - shopping at the Apple store in Santa Monica.

· Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper having dinner with two friends at Jar Restaurant in LA.

· Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Reggie Bush sipping Belvedere IX cocktails and chatting with Entourage star Adrian Grenier at MyHouse in LA.