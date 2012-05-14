Traveling to Chicago this summer and in the mood for some celebrity-style dining experiences? From star-owned properties to the hottest spots to see-and-be-seen, Us Weekly rounds up the Windy City's top 5 trendiest eateries.

1. RPM Italian - Co-owned by parents-to-be Giuliana and Bill Rancic, the 10,000-square foot location is located in the city's River North neighborhood, and boasts menu options including Giuliana's Italian Salad, and yes, even Mama De Pandi's Bucatini Pomodoro. The couple -- who announced they were expecting via a gestational surrogate in April -- also frequently make guest appearances at the spot, which opened in January.

2. Paris Club - Rosie O'Donnell and Chad Michael Murray have both been spotted indulging in the River North eatery's French cuisine. Must-try dishes at the Paris Club: the Scollop and Uni Tartare, Sweet Frites or the Short Rib Bourguignon and Vegetable Cassoulet. For dessert, try the Chocolate Mousse treat Murray and his fiancee Kenzie Dalton indulged in during a recent trip to the restaurant.

3. Sunda - Rated the No. 1 top 2011 celeb hangout by the Chicago Tribune, the Asian eatery has played host to the likes of Nicole Richie, Lea Michele, Kristin Cavallari and Gerard Butler, among others. Open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, Sunda features dishes crafted by Executive Chef Jesse DeGuzman.

4. Spiaggia - When Lady Gaga was in Chicago in March, the pop star personally searched out Spiaggia's executive chef Sarah Grueneberg, so Gaga could enjoy the Top Chef runner-up's five-course, $145-per-person menu. Gaga is said to have sampled items including pumpernickel-crusted trout and a selection of sweet breads. Oprah Winfrey is also a fan of the North Michigan Avenue Italian eatery.

5. Rockit Bar & Grill - A fave of bands like the Black Eyed Peas and Good Charlotte, this hip River North hangout offers a classy take on grill fare (Kobe beef burger with truffle fries). Not in the mood for greasy grub? New mom Hilary Duff loves their salads!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: VIP Scene: Where the Stars Eat Out in Chicago