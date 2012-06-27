Their mama looks Maleficent!

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt took an extra special field trip to visit mom Angelina Jolie on the set of her new flick, Maleficent, in Buckginhamshire, England Wednesday. (Jolie stars as Sleeping Beauty's nemesis in a reimagining of the fairy tale, told from the villainess' perspective.)

The pair took in the sights from afar initially, but got some one-on-one time with Jolie, 37, between takes.

"It's a really great script and I'm having a lot of fun. I've already got my horns fitted," Jolie said of taking on the iconic role in March. "My kids are very happy."

The actress added that she's thrilled to be a part of the unique version of the beloved fairy tale.

"It's not anti-princess, but it's the first time they're looking at this epic woman [in a different way]," she explained. "I hope in the end you see a woman who is capable of being many things, and just because she protects herself and is aggressive, it doesn't mean she can't have other [warmer] qualities. You have to figure out the puzzle of what she is."

