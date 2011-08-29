Check out that arm candy!

At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, select stars were getting cuffed -- in blinged-out bangles!

Kim Kardashian dazzled in a Kaufman Franco gown and matching silver and diamond bracelet on her left wrist, which only enhanced her 20.5 carat engagement rock and 16.5-carat wedding band.

Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez both donned sparkling cuffs by jewelry designer Ofira. The Colombiana actress shined in a black, plunging neckline mini by Barbara Bui while the "I Love You Like a Love Song" singer oozed dark glamour in a Julien Macdonald dress that featured a sexy, sheer back.

Love their accessories? Fine jewelry designers Leslie Greene and Sydney Evan both offer a variety of red carpet worthy bangles. Or, to get the Hollywood look for less, check out shopthelook.net for a slew of styles starting at $12.

