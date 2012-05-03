Entertainment Tonight.

Vogue magazine is reportedly turning a new page, promoting healthy living by making a pact to no longer employ emaciated models for their pages.

According to The Associated Press, the 19 editors of Vogue have agreed to "not knowingly work with models under the age of 16 or who appear to have an eating disorder."

Models' sizes have long been controversial. The point gained more traction in 2006 and 2007 following the death of two models that were believed to have suffered complications from eating disorders.

As the foremost influence on the fashion world, Vogue's new commitment could revolutionize the business, which has grown accustomed to using models barely in their teens.

"Most editions of Vogue regularly hire models who are minors, so for Vogue to commit to no longer using models under the age of 16 marks an evolution in the industry," said Sara Ziff, a model who was discovered at 14 and subsequently founded The Model Alliance. "We hope other magazines and fashion brands will follow Vogue's impressive lead."

According to the AP, Vogue's pact also states that the magazines will "help structure mentoring programs" for young models.

This move follows U.S. editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's involvement in shaping the Council of Fashion Designers of America's 2007 guidelines, which emphasize age minimums and healthy working environments.

