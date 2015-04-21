Vogue is featuring Andreja Pejic -- the first-ever transgender model the publication has profiled -- in its May issue.

The 23-year-old Australian model opens up about gender fluidity on the runway and her life as a transgender model.

"Society doesn't tell you that you can be trans," says Andreja to Vogue. "I thought about being gay, but it didn't fit."

On the state of gender identity in the fashion industry, Andreja is hopeful.

"There are just more categories now," says Andreja. "We're finally figuring out that gender and sexuality are more complicated."

While Andreja first found success as an androgynous model, her transition -- which she completed in 2014 -- has been very important to her personal identity.

"It is about showing that this is not just a gimmick," says Andreja.

ET spoke with Andreja -- a Bosnian war refugee who was discovered at a McDonald's at age 17 -- last year, where she opened up about her decision to transition into a woman.

"One of my earliest memories was spinning around in my mom's skirt, trying to be a ballerina," Andreja told ET. "It was at the age of 13 when I discovered what trans means and what gender identity means and what sexuality means, and I knew that this was something I always had to do."