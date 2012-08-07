Voting: Celeb Decisions, Good or Bad?

By Stacie Anthony

Typically, one has to make some sound choices in order to become famous in the first place -- working hard, surrounding oneself with a good team, and so forth. But once celebrities are in the spotlight, they display questionable judgment with shocking frequency. From crip walks to nip flashes, check out what your favorite stars have been up to, then vote on whether celebs like Serena Williams and Madonna have lost their senses. And -- warning! Some of this content may not be safe for work, but it sure is entertaining.

Let's begin with Serena Williams. Like every great athlete, Serena has her own victory dance, but who knew that this Olympic gold medalist boogies down with a "crip walk." Everyone who was watching the 2012 Summer Olympics when she beat out Maria Sharapova in the women's finals on Aug. 4, that is.