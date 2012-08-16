Celebrity Poetry: Poetic or Not At All

By Stacie Anthony

When celebs try to master another form of creative expression, the odds on their efforts deserving accolades or eye rolls are about even. So in honor of Bad Poetry Day on Aug. 18, click through to cast your vote on whether your favorite stars are cringe-worthy hacks or lyrical geniuses.

Beyoncé's Ode to Ocean

Following Frank Ocean's decision to open up about his sexuality (the R&B singer took to his Tumblr page to share with fans that his first love was a man), Beyoncé showed her support by penning this poem, which she placed over a photo of Frank on her blog.

Be fearless

Be honest

Be generous

Be brave

Be poetic

Be open

Be free

Be yourself

Be in love

Be happy

Be inspiration