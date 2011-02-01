Dry your eyes, Kim Kardashian: You're a modern-day Mona Lisa!

On Sunday's episode of "Kourtney & Kim Take New York," Kim, 30, burst into tears over her naked pictorial spread in W magazine. Claiming she was misled, she moaned that the pics were "full-on porn."

But W mag sees it differently. On Tuesday, a rep for the fashion bible told fashion blog The Cut, "In keeping in line with the theme of W Magazine's November Art Issue, Kim Kardashian's cover was conceived as an artistic collaboration with well-known artist Barbara Kruger, and was a meditation on the influence that reality TV has on contemporary culture."

Praising the E! star's cultural influence, the W rep continued, "The inside portfolio documented the career and power of Kim Kardashian as a work of art, using the language of artists like Jeff Koons ... and Gilbert & George."

Kim's complaint about the photos: "The whole concept was sold to me that nothing would be seen." The star threatened, "I'm never taking my clothes off again, even if it's for Vogue."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Kim talks about her nude photo regret

Glo's favorite Kim K outfits

Learn all about the Kardashians' new show

RELATED ON UMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Kardashian sisters' hot bikini bods

PHOTOS: Kim's toned-down makeup look at the SAG awards