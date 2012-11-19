NEW YORK (AP) — Donnie Wahlberg hopes his "Blue Bloods" co-star Jennifer Esposito is OK, but has no idea when, or if, she's returning to the show.

CBS suspended the actress from the police drama, claiming she can't fulfill the full-time demands of the show. Esposito fired back over Twitter accusing the network of "absolutely shameful behavior."

For the time being, her role as Wahlberg's partner is being rotated by new characters played by Megan Ketch and Megan Goode.

When asked about the change, the actor deflected the question.

"Danny Reagan gets around. He likes girls a lot."

Wahlberg made the comments on the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards.

He said of Esposito: "She's a friend and I hope she's doing good. I love working with her, so we'll see what happens."

John Carucci covers entertainment for The Associated Press. Follow him at —http://www.twitter.com/jcarucci_ap