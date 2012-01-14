BOSTON (AP) -- Mark Wahlberg says he's considering a jailhouse meeting with James "Whitey" Bulger, but a victim's relative is criticizing the actor's interest in the reputed former mob boss.

Wahlberg told Boston's WAAF-FM radio Friday that Bulger has reached out and speculated Bulger wants to give him rights to his story.

Bulger is accused of participating in 19 murders. He was caught last year after 16 years on the run. Steven Davis' sister, Deborah Davis, was allegedly strangled by Bulger. Davis tells the Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/xFD4p3) that Bulger ruined his family and shouldn't be glamorized.

Wahlberg says he feels for loved ones of Bulger's victims, but the story has tremendous potential.

A Massachusetts legislator has proposed a bill that allow only Bulger's victims to profit from his story.