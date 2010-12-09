PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Mark Waid, a comic-book industry veteran who served as editor-in-chief and then chief creative officer at Boom! Studios, is stepping down, but will continue writing its critically lauded titles "Irredeemable" and "Incorruptible."

The Los Angeles-based company's CEO, Ross Richie, says Waid, who joined in 2007, played a key role in its growth from a small "upstart to top-tier publisher," and that Waid made it clear he was "ready to take on new challenges."

Waid, whose stints in the industry have included "Captain America" for Marvel and DC's "The Flash" and "Kingdom Come," says he will "refocus his energies on writing and creating."

