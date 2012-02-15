NEW YORK (AP) -- Andrew Lincoln, who stars as Sheriff Rick Grimes in "The Walking Dead," says he loves a secret.

That's partly why Lincoln has told no one the answer to what's become the biggest mystery of the AMC zombie drama: What scientist Dr. Jenner whispered to Rick in the season one finale.

"Not even my wife knows what he whispered to me," Lincoln said in an interview Wednesday.

Lincoln said that in keeping the secret he feels he is being true to his character in the show.

"He chooses not to tell people so why would I tell," Lincoln said of the sheriff.

What was said has only been heard by a handful of people, and the mystery has become the object of intense scrutiny by fans.

Lincoln said he realized just how curious people were when a show editor revealed he had scrolled through hours of show footage and listened in on radio traffic to find the only two takes where the brief remarks were audible. The cast says the contents of the conversation will be revealed this season.

Lincoln, who says the comments are "pivotal" for Rick, hints that the message was not good news.

"This is a scientist who seemingly held all the cards to what this epidemic is about and I do think, you know, you would imagine he would have something of value to say on that matter," Lincoln said. "Well, he chose to kill himself."

The actor also said that Rick and his ragged group of survivors will likely leave the farm where they've taken refuge this season.

"Something happens and they realize very quickly that the farm is not as secure as they may think," he said.

The series continues Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

