SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The trailer for the upcoming season of "The Walking Dead" shows survivors working together to clear the prison glimpsed at the end of the zombie drama's second season.

Footage teased Friday at a Comic-Con presentation also shows katana-wielding new character Michonne slicing through zombies and teaming up with Laurie Holden's Andrea.

The pair came across a helicopter crash and were taken to a survivalist commune run by a shady character known as The Governor.

Holden says the third season will be very different for Andrea because she is separated from the group.

The next season of the AMC show premieres Oct. 14.