NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (AP) -- Daredevil Nik Wallenda is set to walk a 1,800 foot tightrope across Niagara Falls this summer, a feat the seventh-generation member of the famed Flying Wallendas said has been his childhood dream.

The Niagara Parks Commission, which months ago refused even to consider the idea, voted unanimously Wednesday to allow the walk between the United States and Canada.

Wallenda plans to run a 2-inch wire 60 to 70 feet above the 160-foot gorge, which will dip down in the middle, meaning he'll walk downhill during the first half of the 30- to 40-minute walk and uphill until the end.

Wallenda has until the end of March to work out details of the walk. He has a deal with Discovery television to broadcast the spectacle live.

