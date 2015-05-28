Jenelle Evans is once again behind bars after turning herself in to South Carolina police on May 28. For the previous 24 hours, she was a fugitive.

The "Teen Mom 2" star was booked on suspicion of domestic violence after allegedly attacking her former fiance, Nathan Griffith, on May 27.

MTV cameras filmed Jenelle as she turned herself into Myrtle Beach Police, according to Us Weekly.

According to initial reports, Nathan caught Jenelle trashing his car in the early morning hours of May 27. During an argument, Jenelle allegedly hit and scratched the father of her child, and attempted to kick him down some stairs. He also claims the she tried to choke him by yanking on the back of his shirt and later screamed outside, "He won't give me back my son!"

The police report noted that Griffith had bruises and scratches near his face and that his shirt had been torn. According to Jenelle's official PR account on Twitter, Jenelle was supposed to pick up the former couple's son, Kaiser, when the fiasco began.

"For those asking, Jenelle was at Nathan's to pick up her son. Nathan stole her phone & refused to hand over Kaiser. This is how it started."

Oddly, Jenelle's lawyer is under the impression that Nathan wants nothing more to come of the situation.

"He will do everything that he can to get these charges dismissed for Jenelle," Amy S. Lawrence told Us Weekly. "He understands that she's hurt because they've broken up, and he's dating somebody else and things escalated in a way they shouldn't have. But he does not want her to have any kind of criminal consequence for this."

This is believed to be the 12th time that the 23-year-old has been arrested. In February, she was arrested for the 11th time for driving on a suspended license.