NEW YORK (AP) -- "War Horse" has won the Tony Award for best play.

A World War I epic from the National Theatre of Great Britain, the play melded human actors with life-size puppets, creating a visually stunning story about a boy and his favorite horse that left grown-ups in tears.

The play, based on a children's novel by Michael Morpurgo and adapted by Nick Stafford, beat out "Good People," "Jerusalem" and "The Motherf---- With the Hat" for the top drama honor.

The show is to tour the U.S. starting next summer.

The Handspring Puppet Company, which created the life-size and lifelike cane-and-plywood horse puppets for "War Horse," had already won a special Tony.

