NEW YORK (AP) — The zombie romantic-comedy "Warm Bodies" topped the box office with a debut of $20.4 million.

The film for Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment proved a solid draw particularly for female teenagers on a weekend that Hollywood largely punts to football. The moviegoing business slows down considerably on Super Bowl Sunday.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Warm Bodies," Lionsgate, $20,353,967, 3,009 locations, $6,764 average, $20,353,967, one week.

2. "Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters," Paramount, $9,423,274, 3,375 locations, $2,792 average, $34,676,068, two weeks.

3. "Silver Linings Playbook," Weinstein Co., $7,738,058, 2,809 locations, $2,755 average, $80,002,616, 12 weeks.

4. "Mama," Universal, $6,590,970, 2,781 locations, $2,370 average, $58,123,070, three weeks.

5. "Zero Dark Thirty," Sony, $5,176,428, 2,871 locations, $1,803 average, $77,673,978, seven weeks.

6. "Bullet to the Head," Warner Bros., $4,548,201, 2,404 locations, $1,892 average, $4,548,201, one week.

7. "Parker," FilmDistrict, $3,202,415, 2,238 locations, $1,431 average, $12,527,297, two weeks.

8. "Django Unchained," Weinstein Co., $3,002,769, 1,777 locations, $1,690 average, $150,942,958, six weeks.

9. "Les Miserables," Universal, $2,420,885, 1,848 locations, $1,310 average, $141,504,130, six weeks.

10. "Lincoln," Disney, $2,402,224, 1,756 locations, $1,368 average, $170,776,742, 13 weeks.

11. "Argo," Warner Bros., $2,029,324, 935 locations, $2,170 average, $120,372,139, 17 weeks.

12. "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," $1,901,164, 1,300 locations, $1,462 average, $296,193,684, eight weeks.

13. "Life of Pi," Fox, $1,872,632, 902 locations,$2,076 average, $106,106,363, 11 weeks.

14. "Gangster Squad," Warner Bros., $1,843,089, 1,625 locations, $1,134 average, $43,092,147, four weeks.

15. "Movie 43," Relativity Media, $1,641,849, 2,023 locations, $812 average, $7,700,123, two weeks.

16. "A Haunted House," Open Road Films, $1,522,116, 1,501 locations, $1,014 average, $37,756,019, four weeks.

17. "Stand Up Guys," Lionsgate, $1,486,390, 659 locations, $2,256 average, $1,486,390, one week.

18. "Broken City," Fox, $1,461,321, 1,786 locations, $818 average, $18,135,411, three weeks.

19. "Parental Guidance," Fox, $1,450,000, 1,480 locations, $980 average, $72,900,590, six weeks.

20. "The Impossible," Summit Entertainment, $1,305,464, 765 locations, $1,706 average, $15,214,095, seven weeks.

___

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by News Corp.; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.