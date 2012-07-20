After a gunman killed 12 fans at Colorado screening of The Dark Knight Rises early Friday morning, Warner Bros. has decided to cancel Friday's premiere in Paris.

Authorities told CNN that a masked, heavily armed gunman killed 12 and injured 38 people during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises at Century 16 Theater in Aurora, Colorado.

The studio released the following statement after the tragic shooting: "Warner Bros. is deeply saddened to learn about this shocking incident. We extend our sincere sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims at this tragic time."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Paris premiere scheduled for Friday and cast interviews have been suspended. The Motion Picture Association of America also released a statement, saying, "We share the shock and sadness of everyone in the motion picture community at the news of this terrible event. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the victims, their loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy."

Police arrested the alleged shooter -- now identified to be James Holmes, 24, -- in the theater's rear parking lot. "He did not resist. He did not put up a fight," police spokesman Frank Fania told CNN.

The gunman reportedly appeared in the front of the theater and tossed a canister of tear gas before opening fire. According to spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery, At least 20 of the fans wounded are being treated at the University of Colorado Hospital.

