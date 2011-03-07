Warner Bros. Fires Charlie Sheen From Two and a Half Men
Charlie Sheen is officially unemployed.
"After careful consideration, Warner Bros. Television has terminated Charlie Sheen's services on "Two and a Half Men" effective immediately," Warner Bros. Television tells UsMagazine.com in a statement.
Sheen, 45, has publicly vowed to seek vengeance on Warner Bros. and CBS after "Two and a Half Men" was put on hiatus February 24 as a result of Sheen's erratic "statements, conduct and condition."
The actor's longtime publicist, Stan Rosenfield, also recently cut ties with Sheen, telling Us February 28 that "at this time, I'm unable to work effectively as his publicist and have respectfully resigned."
